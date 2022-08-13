Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Issued By KeyCorp

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Castle Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.99) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.57). The consensus estimate for Castle Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.95) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.60) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CSTL. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

CSTL opened at $33.94 on Friday. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $78.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.52 million, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.51. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 533,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 80,837 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $211,628.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,480.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,723 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $102,159.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,022,656.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $211,628.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,480.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,469 shares of company stock valued at $315,049. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

