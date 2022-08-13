Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Issued By William Blair

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for MiNK Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for MiNK Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.10) EPS.
MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02).
MiNK Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of INKT stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. MiNK Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $57.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45.
Institutional Trading of MiNK Therapeutics
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics stock. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 345,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of MiNK Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MiNK Therapeutics
MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
