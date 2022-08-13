Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for AdaptHealth Corp. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AdaptHealth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AdaptHealth’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $727.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AdaptHealth Trading Up 1.9 %

AHCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AdaptHealth from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.16. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdaptHealth

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,678,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AdaptHealth news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 35,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $616,548.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,929,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,464,884.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,678,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 350,390 shares of company stock worth $6,016,723 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdaptHealth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.