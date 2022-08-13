Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.29) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.30). The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.79) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.31) EPS.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 8.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average of $47.26. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $68.87.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.72) earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,769. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $417,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,769. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,289 shares of company stock valued at $7,889,710 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $5,443,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 662.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 513,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,067,000 after buying an additional 445,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.