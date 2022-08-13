Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Increased by William Blair

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.16). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.99) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.99) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

AXSM has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

AXSM opened at $46.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $48.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 402.4% in the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 942,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,013,000 after purchasing an additional 754,973 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $11,441,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 13,464.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 262,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 260,944 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 175,949 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 562.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 148,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.