Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Cut by Analyst

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Bienkowski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.11) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.02). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.26) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.19) EPS.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02). The business had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 304.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 277433.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share.
Beam Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $69.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.76. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $116.91.
Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics
In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $1,972,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,520 shares in the company, valued at $71,570,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $1,972,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,520 shares in the company, valued at $71,570,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $1,229,723.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 825.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $58,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $62,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.
About Beam Therapeutics
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.
