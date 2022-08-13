Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Cut by Analyst

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Bienkowski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.11) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.02). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.26) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.19) EPS.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02). The business had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 304.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 277433.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BEAM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $69.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.76. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $116.91.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $1,972,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,520 shares in the company, valued at $71,570,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $1,972,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,520 shares in the company, valued at $71,570,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $1,229,723.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 825.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $58,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $62,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

