Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Celsius Holdings, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Celsius in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.74 million. Celsius had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Celsius Stock Up 2.0 %

CELH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

CELH opened at $105.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.64 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.58 and its 200-day moving average is $62.68. Celsius has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $110.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,396,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,500 shares of company stock worth $18,158,440 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Celsius in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Celsius in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

