Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chimerix in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Chimerix’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chimerix’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CMRX. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Chimerix Stock Up 13.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $2.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $236.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $7.42.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 171.05% and a negative net margin of 17,482.40%.

In other Chimerix news, CFO Michael T. Andriole bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 212,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,758.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 36,400 shares of company stock worth $65,234. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 760,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 46,316 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 1.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 321,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 331.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 24,091 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 9.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 9.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

