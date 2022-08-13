Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) Lifted by KeyCorp

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) – KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Codex DNA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Codex DNA’s current full-year earnings is ($2.03) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Codex DNA’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Codex DNA had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 293.44%. The business had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million.

DNAY opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98. Codex DNA has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $14.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNAY. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Codex DNA by 1,539.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codex DNA by 66.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Codex DNA in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Codex DNA by 696.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.

