Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Coinbase Global in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the cryptocurrency exchange will earn ($2.55) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.83). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coinbase Global’s current full-year earnings is ($8.46) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Coinbase Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($11.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.61) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.52.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $90.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.32 and a 200 day moving average of $119.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.80 and a beta of 3.59. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $368.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($2.33). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $1,680,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,572 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $686,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $1,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 385,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014,931.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,814 shares in the company, valued at $70,891,483.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 385,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.93 per share, with a total value of $25,014,931.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,091,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,891,483.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

