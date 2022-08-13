Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.52). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.12) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.62) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -0.04. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,647.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven Gannon bought 44,400 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $90,132.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,400 shares in the company, valued at $114,492. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after buying an additional 1,481,037 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 190,944 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals



Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

