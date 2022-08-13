Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Gossamer Bio, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Gossamer Bio in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Gossamer Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.64) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.26) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOSS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $13.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.04).

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 23,460 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 253,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 160,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,989 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gossamer Bio news, CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 13,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $99,995.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,990 shares in the company, valued at $151,337.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Faheem Hasnain purchased 138,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $999,998.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,617,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,080,913.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo acquired 13,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $99,995.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,337.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 159,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,988. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

