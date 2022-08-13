Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HR. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $26.34 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 90.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.71.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 458.64%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

