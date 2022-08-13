Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report issued on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Hilton Grand Vacations’ current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HGV. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

NYSE:HGV opened at $44.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.41.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.21). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $948.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,909,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,835 shares during the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,727,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,421,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,491,000 after purchasing an additional 797,831 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,887,000 after buying an additional 60,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

