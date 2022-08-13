Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Hyatt Hotels Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Hyatt Hotels’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 2.7 %

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

Shares of H stock opened at $92.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,521,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,699,000 after acquiring an additional 153,375 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $220,088,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,026,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,391,000 after buying an additional 41,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,749,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,283,000 after buying an additional 86,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,535,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,584,000 after buying an additional 46,465 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $672,396.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,020.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $672,396.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,020.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,228,609 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.