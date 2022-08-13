Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of IAA in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for IAA’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IAA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $520.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.48 million. IAA had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 88.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

IAA has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average is $37.19. IAA has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $61.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in IAA by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in IAA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 244,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 127,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

