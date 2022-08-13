Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inspired Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inspired Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.23 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 11.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of INSE opened at $12.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18. The stock has a market cap of $337.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.57. Inspired Entertainment has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $15.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 575.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Inspired Entertainment

In other Inspired Entertainment news, Director Michael R. Chambrello purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,619.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

