Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.68). The consensus estimate for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($2.97) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.27) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

ITCI stock opened at $53.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $28.44 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.04.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $55.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.62 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 232.11%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS.

In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,713,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,626.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $248,502,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,148,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,577,000 after acquiring an additional 912,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,924,000 after acquiring an additional 748,651 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

