Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Boosted by SVB Leerink

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Kymera Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Kratky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.82). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kymera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.65) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.50) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.23.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

KYMR stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $69.12. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.26.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 245.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 224,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $3,183,849.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,692,221.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $141,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,036,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,516,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 224,057 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,183,849.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,692,221.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

