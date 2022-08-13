Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for loanDepot, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of loanDepot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for loanDepot’s current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get loanDepot alerts:

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.29). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $503.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

loanDepot Stock Down 1.9 %

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on loanDepot to $4.25 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, loanDepot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

Shares of LDI opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $635.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.22. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insider Activity at loanDepot

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 79,408 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $166,756.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,020,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Martell acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $285,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 79,408 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $166,756.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,020,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 183,285 shares of company stock valued at $450,113 and sold 2,253,523 shares valued at $3,612,301.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in loanDepot by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth about $1,049,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 1,293.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 951,819 shares during the last quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.