Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Reduced by B. Riley

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of XPEL in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for XPEL’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for XPEL’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on XPEL from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $84.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.01 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.23. XPEL has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $86.08.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $71.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.72 million. XPEL had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 39.82%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 33,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of XPEL by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in XPEL by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in XPEL by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other XPEL news, Director Mark Adams sold 25,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $1,208,459.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,472,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,687,393.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $120,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 927,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,399,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 25,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $1,208,459.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,472,139 shares in the company, valued at $118,687,393.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,578 shares of company stock valued at $7,364,142. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

