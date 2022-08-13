Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Superior Plus Corp. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a report issued on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SPB. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.98.

Superior Plus stock opened at C$11.28 on Friday. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$10.75 and a 52-week high of C$15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.57.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$896.50 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 257.14%.

In other Superior Plus news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG purchased 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,066.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,679,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$408,893,890.37. Insiders have acquired 34,300 shares of company stock worth $382,530 over the last three months.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

