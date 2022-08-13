QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QCR were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 109,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in QCR during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in QCR by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 156,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in QCR in the first quarter worth about $129,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCR Stock Performance

QCRH opened at $60.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34.

QCR Dividend Announcement

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $82.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.93 million. QCR had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 30.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

