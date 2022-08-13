QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) Trading Down 23.1%

Shares of QDM International Inc. (OTCMKTS:QDMI – Get Rating) fell 23.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. 630 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.
QDM International Stock Down 23.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $840,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 7.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13.
QDM International Company Profile
QDM International Inc operates as an insurance brokerage company primarily in Hong Kong. The company offers life and medical insurance, such as individual life insurance; and general insurance, including automobile, commercial property, and liability and homeowner insurance. It also operates as a mandatory provident fund intermediary.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QDM International (QDMI)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for QDM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QDM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.