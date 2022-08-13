QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) Trading Down 23.1%

Shares of QDM International Inc. (OTCMKTS:QDMI – Get Rating) fell 23.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. 630 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

QDM International Stock Down 23.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $840,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 7.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13.

QDM International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QDM International Inc operates as an insurance brokerage company primarily in Hong Kong. The company offers life and medical insurance, such as individual life insurance; and general insurance, including automobile, commercial property, and liability and homeowner insurance. It also operates as a mandatory provident fund intermediary.

