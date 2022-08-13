Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.04% from the company’s current price.

PWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Quanta Services stock opened at $143.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $146.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.79.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,362 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at about $96,018,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at about $64,330,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at about $58,739,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

