Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 286,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,259 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Resource were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QRHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Resource by 629.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Resource by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 273,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 55,036 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Quest Resource by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 68,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 39,539 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Quest Resource by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its position in Quest Resource by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,301,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,974,000 after buying an additional 355,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRHC opened at $4.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.36 million, a PE ratio of -52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $8.30.

Quest Resource ( NASDAQ:QRHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quest Resource news, Director Ronald L. Jr. Miller sold 12,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $61,057.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 12,922 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $56,856.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,181,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,198,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Jr. Miller sold 12,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $61,057.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 40,447 shares of company stock valued at $167,515 and sold 16,547 shares valued at $76,739. 24.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

