R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Position Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 778.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,825 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,710 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,320,553 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $33,661,000 after buying an additional 865,109 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,509,665 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $38,481,000 after buying an additional 620,806 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 719,720 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after buying an additional 350,005 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,111,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in R1 RCM by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,480,336 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,706,000 after purchasing an additional 239,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at R1 RCM

In related news, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $121,168.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,578.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other R1 RCM news, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $121,168.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,578.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $113,620.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,985.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 143.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

