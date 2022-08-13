Ramaco Resources, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Ramaco Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Ramaco Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $154.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 21.95%.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also issued reports on METC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

NASDAQ METC opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $21.73.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

Insider Transactions at Ramaco Resources

In related news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 332,593 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $5,314,836.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,276,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,284,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ramaco Resources news, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 145,801 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $2,211,801.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,138,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,124,776.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 332,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $5,314,836.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,276,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,284,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,822,205 shares of company stock worth $27,098,826. Company insiders own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 180.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 168,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 17,812.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,053 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 165,126 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

