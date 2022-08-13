Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 498,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 615,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,245.0 days.

Shares of RANJF stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average is $58.45. Randstad has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $73.04.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

