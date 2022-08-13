RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $53.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.36, but opened at $25.99. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. RAPT Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.12, with a volume of 12,799 shares trading hands.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.
In related news, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column bought 10,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,218,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column bought 10,236 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,218,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,504.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $831.60 million, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.65.
RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,263.55% and a negative return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.
