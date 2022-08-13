Raymond James Comments on Alta Equipment Group Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alta Equipment Group in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alta Equipment Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Alta Equipment Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

NYSE ALTG opened at $13.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.09 million, a P/E ratio of 329.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.06. Alta Equipment Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Alta Equipment Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 0.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 2,936 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,021,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,221,907. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 2,936 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,021,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,221,907. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary E. Savas acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $107,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,766.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 134,961 shares of company stock worth $1,297,331 over the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTG. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 566,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

