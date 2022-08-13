Recruiter.com Group (RCRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. Recruiter.com Group had a negative return on equity of 208.02% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. The business had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 million. On average, analysts expect Recruiter.com Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Recruiter.com Group stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. Recruiter.com Group has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74. The company has a market cap of $19.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.63.

In related news, CFO Judy Krandel bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 71,902 shares of company stock worth $80,349. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Recruiter.com Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.67% of Recruiter.com Group worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Recruiter.com Group to $4.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent.

