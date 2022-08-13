Reservoir Media (RSVR) and The Competition Head to Head Review

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Reservoir Media to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Reservoir Media and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Reservoir Media
|$107.84 million
|$13.08 million
|26.80
|Reservoir Media Competitors
|$953.76 million
|-$70.76 million
|143.78
Reservoir Media’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Reservoir Media. Reservoir Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Profitability
This table compares Reservoir Media and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Reservoir Media
|14.48%
|2.88%
|1.52%
|Reservoir Media Competitors
|1,121.98%
|-2.32%
|100.11%
Risk and Volatility
Reservoir Media has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reservoir Media’s rivals have a beta of -0.14, indicating that their average stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Reservoir Media and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Reservoir Media
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|Reservoir Media Competitors
|14
|146
|324
|4
|2.65
Reservoir Media currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.03%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 42.90%. Given Reservoir Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Reservoir Media is more favorable than its rivals.
Summary
Reservoir Media beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
About Reservoir Media
Reservoir Media, Inc. operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Reservoir Media, Inc. is a subsidiary of Reservoir Holdings, Inc.
