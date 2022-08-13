Reservoir Media (RSVR) vs. Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Reservoir Media to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
39.5% of Reservoir Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Reservoir Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Reservoir Media and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Reservoir Media
|$107.84 million
|$13.08 million
|26.80
|Reservoir Media Competitors
|$953.76 million
|-$70.76 million
|143.78
Volatility and Risk
Reservoir Media has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reservoir Media’s competitors have a beta of -0.14, indicating that their average share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Reservoir Media and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Reservoir Media
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|Reservoir Media Competitors
|14
|146
|324
|4
|2.65
Reservoir Media currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.03%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 42.90%. Given Reservoir Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Reservoir Media is more favorable than its competitors.
Profitability
This table compares Reservoir Media and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Reservoir Media
|14.48%
|2.88%
|1.52%
|Reservoir Media Competitors
|1,121.98%
|-2.32%
|100.11%
Summary
Reservoir Media beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
About Reservoir Media
Reservoir Media, Inc. operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Reservoir Media, Inc. is a subsidiary of Reservoir Holdings, Inc.
