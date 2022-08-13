Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives $25.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday.
Revance Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Revance Therapeutics
Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.
