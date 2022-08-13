Rice Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:RONIU) Shares Up 0.4%

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:RONIU – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.95. 3,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.91.
Rice Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rice Acquisition Corp. II (RONIU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.