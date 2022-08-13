Rice Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:RONIU) Shares Up 0.4%

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:RONIU – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.95. 3,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.