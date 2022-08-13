Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Stock Price Down 5.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) shares were down 5.1% during trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $8.50 to $8.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Riskified traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.90. Approximately 5,465 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 316,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RSKD. Barclays decreased their price target on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Institutional Trading of Riskified

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. Toronado Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 27.1% during the second quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 4,297,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,081,000 after buying an additional 916,769 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Riskified by 2.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its position in Riskified by 128.0% during the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 4,560,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,273 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 1.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 391,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $961.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 73.07%. The business had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

