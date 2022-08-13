Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

NYSE:RBA opened at $71.33 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 63.8% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,492,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,530,000 after buying an additional 2,139,411 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.3% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,801,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,429,000 after buying an additional 109,980 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,617,000 after buying an additional 747,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,703,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after buying an additional 90,212 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,743,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,064,000 after buying an additional 19,946 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

