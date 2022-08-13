Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 193.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,728 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,992 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,902,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,837,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,188 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at 38.90 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 19.25 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is 31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is 39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 10.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.50 by 0.07. The business had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 113.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RIVN. Wedbush boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 68.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total value of 154,229.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,064,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 29.31 per share, with a total value of 1,172,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,714,574.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total value of 154,229.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,778 shares in the company, valued at 2,064,685.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.