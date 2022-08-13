Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Gap Up to $5.79

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 5.79, but opened at 6.11. Rocket Lab USA shares last traded at 6.16, with a volume of 25,949 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 16.45.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Up 21.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of 4.43 and a 200 day moving average of 6.62.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.04 by -0.02. The business had revenue of 40.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 39.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 97,880 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 51,301 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,759,047 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 1,444,907 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

