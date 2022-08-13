Rockwell Medical (RMTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect Rockwell Medical to post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.15. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 474.88%. The company had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rockwell Medical to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rockwell Medical Trading Up 6.4 %

RMTI opened at $1.84 on Friday. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rockwell Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.30% of Rockwell Medical worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

