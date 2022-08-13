Roivant Sciences (ROIV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.94 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 55.50% and a negative net margin of 1,528.89%. On average, analysts expect Roivant Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $4.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.33. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $16.76.

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 136,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $504,757.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,132,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 19,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $86,170.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,402,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Eric Venker sold 136,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $504,757.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,132,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 365,268 shares of company stock worth $1,400,336. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 25.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Roivant Sciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

