Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $74.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.91.
Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $64.94 on Tuesday. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.29.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
