Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,207 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $50.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.09 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.31. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.88%.

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

