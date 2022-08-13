Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 15,691 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 12,163.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,691 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,944,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 456.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 142.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Compass Point decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $277.70 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.81 and a fifty-two week high of $284.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $391,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,133,463.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $391,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,133,463.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,342,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

