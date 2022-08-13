Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 17,315 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $929,900,000 after acquiring an additional 933,075 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Franklin Resources by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,613,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $288,455,000 after buying an additional 701,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,140,085 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $171,673,000 after buying an additional 144,639 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,487,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $150,289,000 after buying an additional 224,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,567,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,969,000 after buying an additional 40,141 shares during the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 89,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $430,668.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,908,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,797,682.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,401,094 shares of company stock valued at $31,481,314. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Franklin Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

NYSE:BEN opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $38.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.89.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.