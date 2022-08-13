Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 17,315 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $929,900,000 after acquiring an additional 933,075 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Franklin Resources by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,613,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $288,455,000 after buying an additional 701,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,140,085 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $171,673,000 after buying an additional 144,639 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,487,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $150,289,000 after buying an additional 224,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,567,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,969,000 after buying an additional 40,141 shares during the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Franklin Resources
In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 89,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $430,668.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,908,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,797,682.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,401,094 shares of company stock valued at $31,481,314. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Franklin Resources Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE:BEN opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $38.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.89.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.
Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 34.52%.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Featured Stories
