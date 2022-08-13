Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 7,193 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arvinas by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arvinas by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Arvinas by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Arvinas by 7.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arvinas by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ARVN. Stifel Europe cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 255.97%. The company’s revenue was up 469.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.
