Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Shore Capital Advisors grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 39.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, insider Eva F. Harris purchased 3,516 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,839.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DCT shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $14.11 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -176.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

