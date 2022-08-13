Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in IAA were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in IAA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,009 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAA by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of IAA by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

IAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barrington Research upgraded IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

IAA stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $61.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. IAA had a return on equity of 88.51% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $520.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

