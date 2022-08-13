Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 1,045 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,281 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,264,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $394,512,000 after purchasing an additional 659,986 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 1,132.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,437,000 after purchasing an additional 385,622 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,339,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $266,074,000 after purchasing an additional 193,816 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 524,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,309,000 after purchasing an additional 138,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 943,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,193,000 after purchasing an additional 107,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Maximus Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $500,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,945.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $500,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,945.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 17,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $1,000,922.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,211.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMS stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.64. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.46%.

About Maximus

(Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

